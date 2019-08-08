Editor:
As a Christian and member of the Catholic Church, I am offended and take umbrage at John Stanley’s hateful, anti-religion rhetoric (Opinions, July 26).
I sincerely ask you Mr. Stanley, if you have any influence to speak to the born-again Christians who access the White House to also pray for the Salvation of Donald Trump’s soul and if possible, implore the Lord to expunge his transgressions. Starting with his interminable lies and slanderous accusations.
His ignorant and distasteful tweets and that only serve to promote hate and fear and divisions among the American people.
And last but not least his adulteries? In that kind of a biggie these days? I rest my case.
Sylvia O’Brien, Swift Current
