Editor:
Re: Thank You Swift Current for an incredible Western Canada Summer Games
On behalf of Alberta Sport Connection (ASC), Team Alberta, athletes, coaches and mission staff, thank you to the Swift Current Western Canada Summer Games Host Society, City of Swift Current, all organizers, volunteers and residents of Swift Current for your warm hospitality at the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games, August 9 – 18, 2019.
You impressed 1,700 athletes, coaches officials and mission staff and thousands of visitors from Saskatchewan and Western Canada. Your 2,000 amazing volunteers worked tirelessly to make everything ran smoothly and were incredible ambassadors for Swift Current and the province of Saskatchewan.
Hosting the 10-day, 16-sport Western Canada Summer Games and delegations from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Yukon and Nunavut was a tremendous four-year undertaking.
ASC and our Western provincial sport partners are extremely grateful for Swift Current’s enthusiasm, compassion and commitment to sport and our country’s next generation of national, international, Olympic and Paralympic athletes.
The Games highlighted how sport supports local communities; has significant economic benefits; and adds to quality of life for participants, visitors and local citizens. The legacy of the Western Canada Summer Games will continue for years to come with new and upgraded sport facilities and a trained volunteer base for future events.
Kudos to the City of Swift Current for showcasing Saskatchewan through sport… Your hospitality will be remembered and appreciated for years to come.
Dr. Stephen Norris
Chair
Alberta Sport
