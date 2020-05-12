COVID-19 is a global crisis, and without doubt, requires a global solution. Whoever gets sick, in any town or country, can transmit the virus to others. The virus highlights our collective interdependence and the profound interconnectedness of our world.
And yet, every year, many millions will continue to succumb to poverty because of health problems in the family.
Together with other nations, Canada needs to work on strengthening health systems in low income countries, so that when a vaccine becomes available for COVID-19, everyone in the world can have access to it.
Similarly, there are currently available, life-changing vaccines which cost literally pennies per dose, that many people do not have access to. Every year, 1.5 million children die of vaccine-preventable diseases. Canada supporting Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, will help with this tragedy. And supporting GPEI, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, can help wipe out another devastating disease from the face of the earth!
Talk about worthwhile goals! Now is the time for action – please advocate to our federal government leaders on the role Canada can play to make our planet a safe and healthy place for all.
Nora Hagen, MD (Generalist in Mental Health)
Cochrane, Alberta
