I got real excited when I read about this project.
Upon further reading I noticed our dear city mentioned it would incinerate our paper, cardboard and wood.
I realize there is a need to incinerate this material, but the real problem is plastic which does not compose where the items above will eventually decomose..
The incineration of plastic, styrofoam (sp) and animal products would be much more beneficial to our climate.
I would think that a pit for paper, cardboard and wood covered with dirt would decompose even quicker with dirt added every so often.
As we all know Sweden incinerates all waste to produce power and even import garbage to keep their plant busy.
Canada should follow Sweden's lead and do the same.
OG Daniels-Swift Current
