Editor:
Ernie Moser of the Mendham Monarchs has just been inducted to the Saskatchewan Baseball Hall of Fame. Really?! As guys who played against the Mendham Monarchs and witnessed his baseball skills and leadership acumen, we protest.
What took so long? Ernie Moser is simply one of the greatest baseball players this country has ever seen.
Moser was many things for the Monarchs but to opposing teams he was a royal pain. He was a powerful and clutch hitter and a pitcher extraordinaire. But it was the many little things Moser did that made him the amazing hall of famer he has always been. He was a leader, a mentor and a team builder. The Monarchs had great teams for many years and Moser was the glue that held them together.
Opposing teams in the Sask-Alta Baseball League always admired his dedication and leadership to the Monarchs. Certainly all of those who played with the Golden Prairie Demons did. Frankly, we were envious. Our team didn’t like the Monarch much, they always found a way to beat us.
But the reality is they were a consistently good team with a great leader. We witnessed Moser’s skills first-hand when we became teammates with the infamous Saskalta Twiliter team. What a privilege and honour to watch him do his magic to the “other” guy game after game. We had so much fun, eh Hawk?
Congratulations to Ernie Moser for his induction to the hall of fame and to the Monarchs for their selection in the team category. Both are very deserving.
Curtis Arndt, Rod Brusky and Brian Martin
Golden Prairie, Sask.
