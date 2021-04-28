Editor:
The federal government is allowing air travel in and out of Canada, including to and from Covid-19 devastated nations like Brazil. Other than the travel-related industries, particularly the airlines, I’d say there’s no real benefit from such liberty.
I believe that when the coronavirus crisis began, big business was the most influential voice to have the ear of government, when it should have been the independent health-sciences community. Thus the result was resistance against an immediate halt in travel, including international flights — weeks of delay that may have translated into many additional and needless COVID-19 deaths.
When the Covid-19 crisis is over, the same common yet questionable refrain may still prevail among capitalist nation governments and corporate circles, perhaps even left as neglectful of human-health needs as before (which had resulted in the many horrible Covid-19 long-term care-home deaths): Best business practices, including what's best for the consumers, are best decided by business decision-makers.
And our government(s) too often fail to intervene, perhaps out of fear of being labelled ‘anti-business’ in our avidly capitalist culture.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock, B.C.
