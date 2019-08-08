Editor:
I continue to call on Jeremy Patzer conservative candidate for Cypress Hills Grasslands to be vocal regarding his opinion on Western separation.
We continue to hear conservatives want the west to separate and I would welcome his opinion publicly. As well I will ask for Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s opinion regarding breaking up of our nation.
Canadians especially of Southwest. I have yet to hear either opinion on what they feel about breaking up of Canada by conservatives.
Saskatchewan, as well as Canada,needs to hear their opinions openly, and publicly, prior to the federal election.
Shaynee Modien
Swift Current
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.