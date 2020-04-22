Editor:
We are all anxiously awaiting the arrival of a Coronavirus vaccine. So far, this virus has killed about 130,000 people world wide. But did you know that every year, 1.5 million children die from vaccine-preventable diseases?
We are fortunate in Canada to have easy access to these vaccines, and as a country, we have been polio-free for 20 years. But not everyone in the world is so lucky.
Wouldn’t it be great is to eradicate polio from the world, and to ensure that no child dies from a vaccine-preventable disease?
As a country, Canada has been doing its part in supporting the appropriate global initiatives. Now it’s time to REALLY up our game, so that we can help achieve these great goals.
Nora Hagen, MD, Cochrane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.