Editor:
During this crisis our farmers, ranchers, producers and processors are working hard every day to ensure a reliable and sustainable food supply across Canada.
The Cargill Meats facility in High River processes between 4,000 and 4,500 head of cattle per day, and provides almost 40 per cent of Canada's total beef processing capacity. It plays a critical role in our food supply chain, which has become more vital during this extraordinary time.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Alberta Health Services (AHS) and Cargill are working in collaboration to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cargill has implanted a number of measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees. This is essential to ensure Cargill can continue to perform the critical activities and to deliver needed products and services to preserve the integrity of Canada's food safety system.
Alberta Health Services has approved and supported all protocols Cargill has implemented in order to focus on employee health and safety. Everything that needs to be done, is being done to ensure employee well-being.
In addition, health officials have stressed there is no concern with food safety resulting from COVID-19 and all the products from Cargill Meats are completely safe.
Canadian food safety protocols are world-class and our supply chain remains strong, and this is being done while at the same time protecting the health of workers.
CFIA and AHS officials understand the concerns of industry and consumers with respect to COVID-19 and the unprecedented impact it has had on businesses, economies and people. While continuing production it is also imperative we take extraordinary precautions to ensure food security and worker health.
For our food supply system to function it is urgent these plants remain active.
I commend Cargill and all its employees for their tireless efforts in preforming this vital and essential service ensuring Canadians have world-class food on their tables and store shelves can remain fully stocked.
John Barlow, MP Of Foothills
(0) comments
