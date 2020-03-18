Editor:
Any spreading or sharing of false or unconfirmed information is irresponsible and detrimental to the efforts of professionals and dedicated personnel working to respond to the COVID-19 situation. Rumours, speculations and conjecture jeopardize progress and waste valuable resources which could be much better used. Rumour spreading does nothing except cause fear and panic causing unnecessary stress and anxiety resulting in more pressure on the healthcare system. As the situation escalates, resources will become less available. Experts and officials must not be wasting time chasing down false leads or responding to rumours – they should be working collaboratively to make decisions with correct information in the best interest of the community.
Based on the most up-to-date facts and information from Alberta Health Services and the Chief Medical Officer of Health, difficult decisions are being made to protect the health and safety of our residents as local authorities and representatives from public institutions work together through these unprecedented times in our Province.
It is always important and necessary for people to have access to up to date, factual information. The most reliable and respectable source for this information in our Province is through the Government of Alberta and Alberta Health Services. The information posted on these websites is updated regularly. Having access to this information will help residents know what their risk is and what they need to do to protect themselves.
As new, reliable, factual information about the spread of the COVID-19 virus is received by public officials, it will be publicized by local partners. Throughout this situation and always, honesty and transparency will best serve our community, allowing people to understand what is happening and why. The opposite happens when false information and rumours are circulated. unprecedented
For up to date and reliable information, residents are being asked to refer to:
Government of Alberta: https://www.alberta.ca/coronavirus-info-for-albertans.aspx?fbclid=IwAR1MFB7X9iA1zWMZc1Qt0h0whQiV3aSnuyMFFL0Y4LUSG8P43_6t3VJsUfQ
Alberta Health Services: https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/topics/Page16944.aspx?fbclid=IwAR2vRLnc1hGAHDbyUcNLL9Rmst0vAyEGjYn_ujczLOTyKIwSEUeIoVMJZnw
Barry Morishita, Mayor City of Brooks
Cindy Slenders, President, Brooks & District Chamber of Commerce
Molly Douglass, Reeve, County of Newell
Lynn Pye-Matheson, Executive Director, Grasslands Regional FCSS
Michaela Glasgo, MLA Brooks-Medicine Hat
Mohammed Y. Idriss, Service Manager, BCIS
