Editor:
Submitted by Cardston-Siksika MLA Joseph Schow
Alberta’s government has released the new Kindergarten to Grade 6 curriculum, fulfilling a campaign promise we made to Albertans in the last election.
We committed to end the focus on so-called “discovery learning”, scrap the NDP’s secretive curriculum review, and replace it with a new curriculum based on input from teachers, parents, and subject matter experts.
I’m proud to say that we have delivered on this commitment. Another promise made, promise kept.
Alberta’s new curriculum is focused on teaching essential knowledge and skills. After years of declining student academic performance in literacy and math, the new curriculum will renew the importance of teaching foundational knowledge across all subjects to better prepare students for success.
It has been almost 30 years since some subjects in K-6 have been updated. The world has changed, and so should our curriculum.
Alberta’s new curriculum is founded on four key learning themes; literacy, numeracy, citizenship, and strong practical skills.
Studying mathematics can prepare students for jobs in computer science, construction, artificial intelligence, teaching, the restaurant industry, and many other fields. By leaving behind the focus on “discovery math”, students will use tried and true methods to learn foundational math skills and understand numbers and objects in order to solve problems confidently.
Under the NDP, students were not required to learn about money or develop financial literacy skills. With our new curriculum, students will learn a range of practical skills that will prepare them for success. This includes basic financial literacy, budget planning, and computer coding
As a father, I understand the importance of ensuring that our schools are preparing students for the real world and that’s why I’m proud to support Alberta’s new curriculum.
Alberta’s Government remains committed to a transparent curriculum review process. The draft K-6 curriculum is now online at new.LearnAlberta.ca for all Albertans to see in its entirety.
All Albertans are encouraged to provide feedback until spring 2022 at http://www.alberta.ca/curriculum-have-your-say.aspx.
I’m confident Alberta’s new K-6 curriculum will once again put Alberta students at the very top and prepare every student in Cardston-Siksika for a life of personal success.
