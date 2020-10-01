During the cold war between the former Soviet Union and USA 1947 to 1991, an explosion of sci-fi films filled the movie houses of America. Check out this short documentary on it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GBY1_3O6MFc but in post world war 2, patrons had a hunger for aliens, UFOs and artificial intelligence today known as AI.
One of the most daring books written in 1955 called “The Body Snatchers” by novelist Jack Finney soon became the renowned 1956 movie “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (you can view the whole movie here http://m4ufree.fun/watch-o88cy-invasion-of-the-body-snatchers-1956-movie-online-free-m4ufree.html).
This was followed by the 1978 remake starring Donald Sutherland and Leonard Nimoy (you can view the whole movie here http://m4ufree.fun/watch-8ie-invasion-of-the-body-snatchers-1978-movie-online-free-m4ufree.html) and 1993 “Body Snatchers” (you can view the whole movie here http://m4ufree.fun/watch-tbwt-body-snatchers-1993-movie-online-free-m4ufree.html). Essentially all 3 dealt with the idea of seeds coming from outer space to replace the human race with duplicates which looked, acted and seemed like a perfect substitute with the exceptions of their blank emotions.
While the idea seems a little metaphysical even for today, Hollywood has not backed off pumping the idea of an alien invasion.
One of the ideas being promoted by inventor Ray Kurzweil in his 2005 book “The Age of Spiritual Machines” is artificial intelligence will eventually outpace humanity. I would have to ask how is how is intelligence defined and does it involve consciousness?
Machines are by no means conscious, so intelligence cannot be manufactured. However, many civilizations as far back as the Egyptians (and probably more) spoke about the “Archons” which means ruler. They were not necessarily from Earth but had lots of influence on the planet. Governments and powers have risen and fallen throughout history, but the idea of powers from above seems consistent in history. Whether they were known as the demons, genies, spiritual entities, what is coherent is their effects on mankind with their higher knowledge and paranormal abilities. Kurzweil rejects the idea of the supernatural but they only way his ideas can even begin to make sense is the existent beings that are not natural.
So, while I do believe that AI can come from the sky, I do not believe it will be artificial. True historical records from all cultures over thousands of years from all areas of the planet and fields of expertise have been reliably reporting beings/persons from outside of Earth having a presence here and my sources say this is the decade it will be disclosed to the public, so stay tuned!
Sky watch for the next month:
Download this month’s sky free chart at http://whatsouttonight.com/Resources/2020OctSkyWOT.pdf
1Halloween Blue Moon- Saturday October 31st this rare “Blue Moon”, the second full Moon of the month, rises at 17:34 and will stay up after midnight.
2Zodiacal Light- Did you catch this last month? It’s a faint, roughly triangular, whitish glow seen in the night sky extended up from the vicinity of the sun along the ecliptic or zodiac. Best time is from Saturday, October 14th for 2 weeks in the East before dawn.
3Orionids Meteor Shower Peaks- Wednesday, October 21st 1-2 hours before dawn just to the north of constellation Orion's bright star Betelgeuse on a Moonless sky. With the second-fastest entry velocity of the annual showers at 10-20 per hour, meteors from the Orionids produce yellow and green colors and have been known to produce an odd fireball.
Draconid Meteor Shower Peaks- Wednesday, October 07th best seen after twilight facing NNW high up. While not as dramatic as other showers it can occasionally spew hundreds an hour. Fortunately, the waning gibbous moon will not rise until mid-to-late evening, providing a few to several hours of dark sky, starting at nightfall.
Happy Fall and cooler days!
Neel Roberts is a local astronomer in Southern Alberta and welcomes your comment at Neel_Roberts@ptccanada.com, Tel: (403) 560-6574. Check out his work at www.ptccanada.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.