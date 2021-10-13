Thanks to Justin Trudeau, Canadians got two things: 1. The most expensive federal cabinet shuffle in Canadian history to the tune of an estimated $610 million; 2. An election hangover, after all the last election was in 2019 and at least that one had issues. The 2021 election, which no one but Liberal strategists wanted came at a time when people were fighting about whether to get Covid-19 vaccine, wear a mask, neither or both and hold strong opinions about it.
People were dying and devastated economically and mentally. But, Canadians went out and voted and got the exact same thing as they did in 2019, a Liberal minority government. Nothing changed.
That election dates was arbitrarily altered which made it even more frustrating.
In Alberta, what was in stone was the municipal elections set for Oct. 18, 2021 in Alberta.
Sure, Alberta’s ever-popular government added a couple of referendum questions to the municipal vote which are arguably meaningless in the greater scheme of things, but voting on which ruling politicians are closest to dictating citizens’ daily lives with the areas they reside in, seems like a no-brainer.
It is bewildering why the civic elections never seem to generate the kind of interest the federal or provincial elections do. More than anything, those in the municipal and community governance are the ones who dictate where federal and provincial funding is targeted, they set tax levels, maintenance of infrastructure and they are the ones who shape the direction of the community: growth, stability.
They are your next door neighbours, co-workers or friends unlike sometimes strangers in other elections. You know them; you know what they are capable of accomplishing.
Head to the polls Oct. 18. Cast a ballot for your respective council. It has been a difficult year and perhaps the last thing one feels like doing is their civic duty.
Just remember, the shape of the community or region you live in hinges on what happens from the vote count Oct. 18.
If you don’t vote, don’t complain down the road. Don’t worry, you won’t have to do this again for another four years.
Ryan Dahlman is the managing editor of Prairie Post East and West
