For some it’s being a good corporate citizen; for others, it is just a marketing angle.
While naysayers and cynical critics would say that “mental health” is just an untapped market for individuals or companies to either make money directly or a way to generate positive publicity to push other products or services obviously don’t get it.
Yes, besides traditional psychological and a variety of counselling services, there are new mental health-related occupations like sports psychologists, life or mindset coaches (like Medicine Hat’s Trevor Moore) or animal therapy like animals visiting those in hospitals or nursing homes, all for the sake of mental health.
More specialized programming from organizations like the Canadian Mental Health Association seem to be coming to fruition I.e. Medicine Hat Library hosts Caregiver Connections every Thursday starting at 3 p.m.
Even there are awards for those who help create a better atmosphere for the world around them. Presently Eagle Butte High School inclusion and psychology teacher Shiloh-Dawn Bonogofski is up for an award based on “cultivating compassion” through Pear Deck, an American company which creates specialized and supplemental educational tools for educators.
Society gets sceptical or even angry because of mistrust of the true intent of the help.
One that gets a lot of attention is Bell Media which happens to be celebrating its 10th anniversary of is Bell Let’s Talk Day. In 2019 generated 145,442,699 messages across all social media.
Bell claims it is the most used hashtag of all time and was the top Twitter trend in 2019 worldwide.
Bell says “Since the first Bell Let’s Talk Day in 2011, Canadians and people around the world have sent a total of more than 1 billion messages of support for mental health, bringing Bell’s total commitment to $100,695,763.75, which includes the company’s original $50 million anchor donation when Bell Let’s Talk launched in 2010.”
Sure, one can say that it is positive publicity for a company which is in an industry which takes a lot of flak. Bell undoubtedly uses this for its own gain and benefit when professing how it contributes to the national good to clients worldwide.
While there are residual benefits for them, let’s look it from a positive frame of mind.
The Bell Let’s Talk Community Fund “provides grants in the range of $5,000 to $25,000 to projects that improve access to mental health care, supports and services for people in Canada.”
That is money for programs which may not exist or at least may not be nearly as affective.
The good news is that mental health is in the mindset of many.
While victims and sufferers of mental health issues have known and hurt for generations, at least that negative tide is slowly turning with new programs, professions and the best of all attitude.
Don’t be quick to judge individuals or businesses that are jumping into helping mental health issues and programming.
Yes, they may benefit, but those programs which are getting financial assistance and the changing of negative stigmas are benefiting more. That is what is important.
