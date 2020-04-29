For centuries man has been intrigued with the South American Nazca lines. Out in the middle of nowhere in the Peruvian country, they are mostly visible from the air when touring by plane.
While credit is sometimes attributed to the ancient Nazca people, no one seems to agree as to who made them and how they got there but some of them are surrounded by apparent runways for aircraft. They are composed of large designs drawn in the plains of the desert to the north of the settlement of Cahuachi.
There were more than 350 of these illustrations which can be anthropomorphic, zoomorphic and phytomorphic figures, in addition to geometric lines several kilometers in length. Recently a team of Japanese researchers have discovered an amazing 143 new Nazca Line drawings.
In a November 2019 Coast to Coast AM story https://www.coasttocoastam.com/article/video-japanese-researchers-discover-143-new-nazca-line-drawings, A.I. was able to detect these and add to the historic collection. You can find much of the classic anthology on Google Earth, but my favorite has been the spider. Commemorated for one of the rarest micro breeds of “Ricinulei”, it is native to the remotest areas and the unique extension on the bottom right leg is its reproductive organ. What’s more is there seems to be some resemblance to the constellation Orion. Is there a connection to the stars and the Nazca lines? Full disclosure on the UFO file is expected soon and I believe we are entering an entire new level of knowledge the world has never seen before. Until then, we keep persevering with what we have. Like the Japanese researchers, they surprised us by finding these new sketches and enlightened history forever!
Sky watch for the next month:
•Jupiter tops Moon before sunrise- Tuesday May 12th just dawn look SEE as the king planet crowns the Moon.
•Saturn, Jupiter & Moon Dawn rising- Sunday, May 24th look South as these 3 rises. Try and get a close look at the rings of Saturn during the day through a scope or binos as this is a treat.
•Overnight Comet C/2019 Y4 (ATLAS)- Monday, May 25th from 3:30 am to dawn look NNE and with a magnitude of 0.47 you maybe able to see it with your naked eye but binos are best.
•Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower- caused by comet 1P Halley shoots 15-20 meteors per hour after Tuesday evening May 05th and before dawn on Wednesday the 06th. The moon will be in its waxing gibbous phase but below the horizon before dawn Earth's natural satellite for dark enough skies in the Constellation Aquarius (SEE).
Public Events for the next month:
Monthly Open House at Calgary’s Rothney Observatory near Priddis- “How to Astronomy” for all visitors. Book ahead and you can bring your telescope. We will be helping new astronomers learn about the how, they when and the what to look for in the sky. This is a hands-on experience to help you get started with Astronomy.
The evening will kick off with an observatory check-in, then a presentation on what’s up the sky by the RASC Calgary Centre. You will have the opportunity to look through the telescopes, indoor presentation and astronomers will be on hand to answer questions on Saturday May 09th from 20:00 to 23:00. The entrance fee $30 per car. For further information, contact Jennifer Howse at jhowse@phas.ucalgary.ca, (403) 931-2366. Their website https://www.ucalgary.ca/rao/ is updated regularly.
Happy Victoria Long Weekend!
Neel Roberts is a member of the Calgary chapter of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC)-the nation’s leading astronomy club founded in 1849 with over 5,000 members and 29 centers across Canada. Neel welcomes your questions and comments at (403)560-6574, Neel_Roberts@ptccanada.com. The members meet once a month on weekends at Calgary’s Rothney Observatory near Priddis and you can check out times at https://www.ucalgary.ca/rao/calendar. Like them at Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/272037680377/, Twitter https://twitter.com/CalgaryRASC & YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/RASCCalgary.
