By The COVID-19 virus has pushed everyone in their homes either to work or to self-isolate trying to keep busy.
A lot of online Facebook and Instagram quizzes are ask what your favourite chocolate bar is; your favourite all time NHL goalie mask (Gerry Cheevers, not even a question); would you rather share a house with Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau or Jason Kenney or any variation of “if you were a tree, what tree would you be?”-type question.
Yes, boredom has set in for many of us sure, but it really shows further how little we know about each other or about society in general.
There is a lot of present and future suffering. There’s grim news following Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s April 7 television address, predicted there will be probably 25 per cent unemployment and between 400 and 3,100 deaths or if protocols aren’t followed: 500-6,000 deaths — the pandemic has forced us to empathize and appreciate others and scenarios we would normally take for granted.
Those with school-aged children who venture outside their homes for education, have learned to appreciate not only the roles teachers have educating and disciplining their children but what schools mean to the entire families’ lives. Schools provide meal programs, a safe haven from troubled situations and is a facilitator of extra-curricular activities.
Argue all you want about the environment and protecting it, but until someone comes up with a transition or a replacement for fossil fuels and we can affectively and fully implement them, oil-based products are still vital. A lot of the world economy’s nosedive was because of the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia. Besides the economy, jobs and all the residuals it affects community programs and charities oil companies donate to, there are a lot of products made with natural resources we didn’t realize.
The reusable respirators Donald Trump so shortsightedly wanted blocked from crossing the border are made of two natural resources which are the subject of many protests. Most of the suddenly highly-coveted masks (congrats if you have 3M Corporation stocks) are made of wood pulp and petroleum-based products.
The pandemic has also either forced or given us more time to examine politics. More of us are scrutinizing politicians and policies far more than normal.
In turn, government officials hopefully are getting an appreciation or understanding of not only educators but those who work in the medical field. If there was ever a time government needs to be appreciative of physicians, nurses, emergency responders, health and continuing care workers and those who keep those places clean, sanitized and mechanically operating… it is now.
It is true what they say, we always have regret when someone we care about leaves our lives or even passes away — we failed to tell them how we truly feel or how appreciative we are of them.
When this is over, let’s not forget the people who make a difference in our lives…large or small. Let’s not take them for granted ever again. Ever.
The smallest blessings we have enjoyed are always the ones which we will vividly and deeply remember when we are alone. Don’t live with regret.
