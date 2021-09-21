Editor:
The election results are in, and it is a another minority government for Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party.
Canada re-elected a Prime Minister with multiple ethics violations under his belt, who is committed to phasing out our oil and gas industry, and who will continue to impose an unbalanced equalization program that requires Alberta to pay billions towards government programs in other provinces.
Election after election, time and time again, the Canadian electoral system panders to Eastern Canadians while Albertans foot the bill.
Under the equalization program, Alberta's total net fiscal transfers to the rest of Canada have exceeded more than $650 billion. On the other hand, Alberta has not received a dime under the Equalization Program since 1965, not even last year, as our province ran a record $17 billion deficit. Albertans are not being treated fairly by Ottawa.
Even though Alberta is expected to pay the bills of Canada's other provinces, our newly re-elected Liberal government is committed to a “Just Transition” plan designed to unilaterally phase out Alberta’s oil industry, throwing thousands of families into the unemployment line.
If you believe that it's time for Albertans to get their say in an Independence referendum, sign this petition demanding that an independence referendum be held in Alberta:
If you signed the petition, please also share it with your friends and family, and ask them to sign too. Together, we can build the movement needed to give Albertans a choice in an independence referendum."
Link to petition: https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/support-an-alberta-independence-referendum
Drew Barnes, MLA Cypress Medicine Hat
