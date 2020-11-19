Editor:
To all residents of Southwest Saskatchewan,
Thank you all for contributing to our safety by acting responsibly.
The impacts of COVID-19 have been felt by us all…including many private sector businesses who have had to lay off staff, adjust to revenue losses or have had to close altogether.
Returning to a widespread, large-scale lockdown would be catastrophic to Saskatchewan jobs, Saskatchewan families, and on the viability of Saskatchewan businesses — even with new and extensive government intervention. Focused and strategic regulations that will curb the spread of COVID-19, while allowing businesses that are operating safely to keep their doors open, must be followed.
We express our strong support for the targeted approach the Government of Saskatchewan has taken to address rising case counts in localized ‘hotspots,’ including new mandatory mask requirements in all communities across the province.
We are calling on all Saskatchewan residents to follow the restrictions and guidelines set out by our public health experts. Be a good neighbor, with the goal to reduce case counts and potential future lockdowns.
As we enter the holiday season, please support local businesses wherever possible. Many are barely hanging on and every little bit counts. Buying from a local store is supporting your neighbor, your family member, your friend and ultimately the small businesses that drive our economy. Remember that you can shop local online, arrange curbside pickup or delivery, or purchase gift cards.
Let’s all do our part, wearing a mask in public and practicing social distancing is how we will keep each other safe.
Sincerely,
Karla Wiens
CEO, Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce
