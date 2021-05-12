Editor:
With farming season here, I am reminding parents to pass on an essential and possibly life-saving lesson to their children – PLAYSAFE!
I grew up on a farm in Manitoba, and at 3 years old, my curiosity led me to get too close to a grain auger, resulting in the loss of my right arm. Accidents can happen in a split second and I hope my story will prevent even just one child from being injured.
It’s important that families and educators help make kids aware of the dangers on the farm. Kids should never be near grain augers, tractors, lawn mowers or other “mean machines.”
The public can access valuable safety resources, including PLAYSAFE: Don’t Let It Happen to You, a video featuring young amputees who share their stories about how they lost their limbs in accidents, visit waramps.ca/playsafe.
Merrill Loeppky
War Amps Regional Representative, Manitoba
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.