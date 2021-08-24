Here’s an idea for Albertans: turf every Conservative, and lone NDP, Member of Parliament and elect nothing but Liberal MPs.
That’s 34 seats in Canada’s Parliament and in a party in power to represent the interests of Albertans.
It could also mean the difference between a majority or minority Liberal government or a minority or opposition Liberal party. Those 34 seats could thus hold the balance of power in Canada’s government.
An also-ran Conservative party led by a guy named O’Toole will do little for Albertans, and Alberta’s current Conservative MPs aren’t doing much good either in my estimation.
So, let’s just do it and see what happens. Albertans have nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Mike Priaro
Calgary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.