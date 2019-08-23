One of the largest undertakings during the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games in Swift Current was the operation of the athletes’ village.
The village, which was located in Swift Current Comprehensive High School (SCCHS) and O.M. Irwin School, became a temporary home for athletes and coaches during the 10-day event.
Media received a behind-the-scenes look of the village during a tour through Swift Current Comprehensive High School, Aug. 16.
Shelby Budd and Carrie Chambers, the co-directors of the athletes’ village, were the tour leaders. They took the group to a classroom converted into a sleeping space with bunkbeds, the mission staff office space in the school library, the lounge area for athletes to relax when they were not competing, and the kitchen, where meals were prepared for athletes and volunteers.
Budd said the operation of the athletes’ village was similar to managing two hotels full of teenagers.
“It's just so many moving parts to this thing,” she noted. “At one point I thought ‘Oh well, this should be simple. We'll put these bunk beds in and then these people will sleep'. That would be great, except you’ve got lights to think about. Are all the lights working properly, and then you’ve got signage around the building. We’ve got to get 900 people moving around this building in areas where they don’t always have access.”
The biggest concern for Chambers was any sudden breakdowns in facilities such as showers or washrooms while there are so many athletes in the village.
“Those things are going to happen anywhere all the time, but when you have 900 people using them all the time, they are going to happen more often,” she said. “You’re trying to be really proactive and keep things running smoothly and keep it all together, but you can’t predict or don’t know that’s going to happen.”
The athletes’ village provided accommodation to 1,648 athletes, coaches and managers, while 210 officials stayed in hotels. There were 596 beds in 33 classrooms at SCCHS, and 324 beds in 24 classrooms at Irwin School. Each classroom had nine bunk beds.
Two shower trailers were parked at the back of the high school to provide additional shower facilities. A 24-hour polyclinic was located inside the high school to assess and treat injured athletes.
“They do all of the assessments there, as to whether the athlete needs to go on further, or just deal with the situation there that they’ve brought to the clinic,” Chambers said. “They also have massage, chiropractic and physiotherapy that they have some here, but they can also refer out. There have been businesses in the community that have stepped up and said send them our way.”
A detailed entertainment schedule was created to allow athletes time to hang out and relax in the athletes’ village when they were not competing. There were board games, cards, video games and scheduled movies.
They were able to play table tennis, or check out equipment for outdoor games such as spike ball and ladder golf. There were yoga and Zumba sessions, as well as karaoke and dance nights.
They also had the option to attend the Firelight Festival, or to go to the various competition venues to cheer on their teammates. The transportation services at the Games provided a non-competing athletes’ bus to take them to the different venues.
“It’s been really cool to see the activity around the place and the kids seemed really happy with what’s been going on,” Budd said.
Volunteers played an important role in ensuring the smooth operation of the athletes’ village. There were approximately 180 volunteers working there each day, which included the bus drivers, cafeteria, and polyclinic.
Those volunteers had to be Safe Place certified, or alternatively they had to complete their criminal record and vulnerable sector checks.
“So everyone has security clearance passed in order to be able to be in the athletes’ village as a volunteer,” Chambers emphasized.
There was strict access control at the athletes’ village to ensure only authorized staff, volunteers, and athletes were allowed. Only those with the correct accreditation on their badges were able to enter the village.
“Our security team is posted at every available door to be able to get into a dorm or to get into the building, and then they check the accreditation, and if you don’t have the proper accreditation badge you don’t go in,” she said. “Even for athletes, if they go to walk out of their room, they have to have their badge on at all times. If they don't, they have to get a mission staff to come and prove to us that it is that person, and then we work through getting their badge back to them.”
Volunteers were not only responsible for access control, but were also posted inside the village at locations such as the lounges and the hang-out spots to ensure an adult presence.
“The kids have been fantastic,” Chambers said. “They have been great and saying thank you to our volunteers and making sure that they’re recognizing that it does take volunteers in order to make things like this run. The kids get that and so they’ve been really respectful to them. That’s been awesome.”
The food services program ensured that athletes received three meals and snacks every day. Local restaurant owner Louie Doulias received the contract to provide meals, which were prepared in the SCCHS kitchen.
A large amount of food was required to prepare meals for athletes and to also provide box lunches for volunteers. The food services program served approximately 1,500 pounds of roast beef, handed out 30,273 little cartons of milk to the athletes, and used on average about 2,000 eggs per day, while thousands of yoghurt cartons and granola bars were provided to athletes.
The transformation of the athletes’ village to turn it back into schools started after athletes moved out on the final day of the Games, Aug. 18.
“Setup was really nice, because the students had already removed all the desks out of the classrooms,” Chambers said. “So for us it was just a matter of bringing the beds in and setting them up. With teardown or decommissioning we’re not only taking everything out, but we have to put the classrooms back to classroom state.”
There was a great turnout of volunteers to do the setup for the athletes’ village, and the same thing happened during the teardown. The goal was to do it in two days, but Budd sent out a tweet on Twitter on Aug. 19 that the work was completed in six hours.
Chambers and Budd both agreed the Chinook School Division was a great partner in the creation of the athletes’ village for the Games.
“They were fantastic,” Chambers said. “Their maintenance and facilities staff have been phenomenal in supporting us here at the village. So if anything happens throughout the Games, they’ve been around.”
