This year, World Rivers Day is on September 26. This day is a celebration of the world’s waterways and is celebrated by millions of people in more than 100 countries. Many events are taking place around Medicine Hat to celebrate our vital river system, the South Saskatchewan River.
To celebrate the day, the Medicine Hat Interpretive Program (operated by the Grasslands Naturalists) will be doing a guided river walk on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. located at River Valley Park in Redcliff.
Participants go on a guided walk along the river and talk about the plants and animals that call this area home and discuss how water has shaped the land. Due to rising COVID-19 numbers, they are asking participants to call 403-529-6225 to register.
For more information about this or any of our programs, contact us through the Nature Line at (403) 529-6225, check out our website (www.natureline.info), Facebook page (Police Point Park) or our Instagram page (policepointpark).
