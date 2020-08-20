We are excited to invite people to register with our “Wellness in Nature” series to experience a calming and introductory Yoga In Nature session in partnership with esteemed local Yoga Instructors. Two sessions are being featured; one in the morning of Wednesday, August 26 at 10:00 a.m. and the other in the evening of Thursday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m.
We encourage participants to bring their own yoga mats if they have them. Upon registration, please let us know if you do not have access to a yoga mat.
There will be limited spaces due to AHS protocol and restrictions. We are asking interested participants to phone us at 403-529-6225 to register for the event. We are limiting our event to 10 individuals per session.
Specifics will be shared with those who register.
Please Phone for Registration and Details: 2 Sessions: Morning & Evening: Wednesday, August 26: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. or Thursday, August 27: 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Additional information about this and other upcoming events is available through our website (www.natureline.info) or on Social Media – Facebook, Instagram or Twitter (policepointpark). You can also phone the Nature Centre’s Nature Line at (403) 529-6225.
