In describing Waterton National Park, many would call it a “gem.” With the pandemic and the changing restrictions, Albertans and Canadians for that matter will be looking for places to go and those in the area will be ready. It doesn’t hurt that Canada’s largest national newspaper, the Globe and Mail just featured them in their annual summer travel segment called “Hidden Canada 2021 Edition” of Hit the Road.
The issue came out in mid-June and the timing is perfect in the sense that with the restrictions being eased, more tourists are sure to come out.
For local tourism and business officials, they are ready. Having a national newspaper single them out of only a small handful of Canadian spots Is always good.
“We are already quite well known on an international stage. We normally get visitation from the U.S., Europe, from rom Australia. Our smallest market is actually from Canada.
“It’s nice over the last 18 months that Canadians are becoming aware if this hidden gem. For us, it was great to get that boost of notoriety across our own country,” explains Shameer Suleman, vice-president of the Waterton Park Chamber of Commerce and works in management with the Mani Krupa Inns and Resorts. “Typically in Alberta, when they think of national parks they then of Jasper, Banff and Lake Louise and don’t realize that a lot of the images that Travel Alberta uses is actually Waterton Lakes National Park and they make the assumption that it was Banff. I bet if you were to show a picture of that valley with the Prince of Wales (Hotel) bet you 6 of 10 Canadians would think it was Banff. So, it’s nice to get that own notoriety.”
“Every bit of advertising, marketing is a bonus for us, so to have a paper across Canada to post that, it is amazing for us. I think makes a lot of people again aware of a place in Alberta that is just as pretty if not prettier than Banff, Jasper or Lake Louise.”
There is a reason why the Globe and Mail has featured the park besides its intrinsic beauty. Just north of the U.S. border, the Rocky Mountains, forested area and lake is shared with Montana’s Glacier National Park. In the feature, the Globe story described it like it was a movie set. However, it isn’t completely rustic as there are an excellent compliment of restaurant and accommodation services. While everything has been last-minute and topsy turvy in regards for staffing, Suleman says for the past few years, it is the status quo.
“For us, staffing is always an issue, all across Alberta right now, especially in national parks, especially in tourist destinations because usually a chunk of our work force in the summer times comes from other countries as well as the east coast, the other side of our country. With us not having staff except Alberta, for us it is a huge, huge challenge and it will continue to be, we will have a year where we will continue to struggle staffing wise. But we will be okay. The good thing about Waterton is that it is only so big. There’s only 350 hotel rooms in the entire park whereas Banff has one hotel with 350 rooms. Every room in the park (Waterton) is 350 plus a couple of campgrounds so it can only get so busy; it can only get so packed so in that sense you are able to spread out, you're able to socially distance.
“As far as confusion goes (about the every changing pandemic regulations) we will continue to follow the safety protocols that we have been for the past year,” explains Suleman.
“I can tell you that here at my hotel and restaurants, that my staff will continue to have Plexiglas in front, all my front of the house Taff will be wearing masks, even if restrictions loosen, we will make sure that we are making our guests feel safe and comfortable, wearing masks, keeping socially distance and respecting everyone. We aren’t in the clear yet, we aren’t out of this pandemic yet. We know that and we'll take the precautions to make everyone feel safe.”
The article is at: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/travel/article-hidden-canada-the-2021-travel-guide-to-undiscovered-gems-and/?fbclid=IwAR2ErmfSdr8Qn9WgQa92oyoplXq1AEJ7VAEIysLvZTSkPNBHyYuieR3C-y4
