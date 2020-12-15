Water Security Agency (WSA) will be increasing the outflows from Eastend Dam starting today. Care should be taken when on or near the water and/or ice.
The outflow will be increased to approximately 1.25 m3/s (45 ft3/s) from the previous flow rate of approximately 0.7 m3/s (25 ft3/s).
The outflow was selected to reduce potential impacts to producers/livestock in the channel downstream along the Frenchman River as well as stakeholders on and near the reservoir.
WSA will monitor the channel conditions downstream and re-evaluate to determine if any adjustment to the outflow is required.
Eastend Reservoir is normally drawn down in early November. However, maintenance work at West Val Marie Dam delayed this release. With maintenance being completed this week, the increased release from Eastend Dam is starting today. The higher outflow is expected to last a few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.