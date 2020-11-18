Prairie Wind & Silver Sage – Friends of Grasslands, in Val Marie is holding a first-ever 50/50 lotto fundraiser.
Like many small museums, Prairie Wind was not able to open their doors to the public in 2020, but has continued to work on the building and grounds. In previous years, Prairie Wind would welcome close to 5,000 visitors to the provincially recognized EcoMuseum, art gallery, gift shop, coffee bar, bookstore and visitor centre.
As an organization, Prairie Wind has always punched above its weight, and a pandemic has been no exception. Partnering with online lottery company Echo Lotto, and licensed by Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority, Prairie Wind is now selling 50/50 lotto tickets online at prairiewind5050.ca. The winner will receive half of the pot, up to $20,000.
Prairie Wind has also partnered with the local Val Marie Heritage, Culture and Youth Elevator Committee, a volunteer group working to restore Val Marie’s 1927 grain elevator. The committee’s long term plan is to open one of the last remaining grain elevators as an interpretive centre for agricultural and community heritage. A portion of the lotto proceeds will go towards their efforts.
Lotto tickets can only be purchased in Saskatchewan, either from the lotto website at prairiewind5050.ca or through the toll free number: 1-833-604-0255. Draw date is Monday, November 30, 2020 at 6 pm.
For those located outside Saskatchewan who would still like to support Prairie Wind & Silver Sage, the organization is a registered charity, and tax-deductible donations are gratefully accepted online at pwss.org through Canada Helps.
