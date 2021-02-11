The University of Lethbridge’s 10th annual Play Day, presented by North & Company LLP, has finalized its activities for a week of virtual play and engagement designed to bring families together.
Check out the Play Day Facebook Event page Play Day Facebook Event for details and check in daily February 15-20 for a series of interactive videos aimed at children and families featuring some Play Day favourites, including Destination Exploration, the Art Gallery, Pronghorn Athletics and the Conservatory of Music.
All videos will be available beginning Monday, Feb. 15, and families can view and participate at any time. The videos will be featured on U of L social channels as follows.
Monday, Feb. 15
U of L Conservatory of Music Feature Video — Create Your Own Drum Kit!
Tuesday, Feb. 16
U of L Art Gallery Feature Video — Smear Painting
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Pronghorn Athletics Feature Video — Basketball Dribbling Skills
Pronghorn Athletics Feature Video — Soccer Dribbling Skills
Thursday, Feb. 18
Destination Exploration Feature Video — When Life Gives You Lemons: Do Science!
Community Lecture, 7 p.m. — Building Resiliency Through Play: Dr. Robbin Gibb (BASc (BSc) ’77, MSc ’01, PhD ’04)
Friday, Feb. 19
PACT (Philanthropy, Advancement, Communication and Traditions student club) Feature Video — Build a Recycling Monster!
Saturday, Feb. 20
North & Company LLP Feature Video — Tic-Tac-Toe Your Way! Craft your own version of this classic game
