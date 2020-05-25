United Way Regina to distribute more than $1M for COVID-19 emergency community support in Regina and southern Saskatchewan.
United Way Regina is accepting funding applications for the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF). The fund provides financial support to charities and other qualified donees adapting their frontline services to support vulnerable Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Locally, more than $1M is available through United Way Regina to support organizations in Regina and southern Saskatchewan.
“United Way Regina is proud to work with the Federal Government to support this investment to help our community organization’s serve the most vulnerable in Regina and throughout southern Saskatchewan” says United Way Regina CEO, Robyn Edwards-Bentz. “These funds will allow frontline service providers additional resources to continue the fight against COVID-19 and ensure the essentials are available for those who need them the most.”
The $350M ECSF was announced by the Government of Canada on April 21, 2020 and is administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.
Funds will be provided to organizations supporting immediate needs and priorities related to the
impact of COVID-19. This includes, but is not limited to, services such as:
• Preparing and delivering meals and/or food hampers
• Supporting individuals in accessing income supports and financial coaching
• Providing home care or personal support for seniors, elders, and persons with disabilities
• Mental health & wellness supports, including crisis counselling, and peer support
• Personal safety supports, including for those living in or escaping situations of violence
• Access to safe transport for essential appointment and errands, and others
Applications for the fund will be accepted until June 12, 2020 from qualified donees within the cities of Regina, Moose Jaw, Weyburn, Swift Current, Yorkton and Melville and southern Saskatchewan (south of Highway 15) with the exception of Estevan. More information on the application process can be found on United Way’s website.
