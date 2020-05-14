United Way Regina announced an investment of $88,000 funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program. These funds will be distributed to agencies and organizations that will help vulnerable seniors in Regina and surrounding area during these unprecedented times.
“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with the Federal Government to support our community agencies who serve our 55+ demographic in Swift Current & Southwest Saskatchewan. Our local team is dedicated to supporting our agencies who are working the front-line, supporting seniors within our communities most affected by COVID-19,” stated Stacey Schwartz, Community Advancement for Swift Current & Area, United Way. “We want to extend our gratitude to all agencies in our area, both urban and rural. On behalf of United Way and our local team, we want to thank you for your innovation and dedication to create and expand programs in order to support those currently in need.”
This funding is intended to assist community agencies’ supports for isolated seniors in all parts of Canada including rural and remote communities. The following agencies are receiving funding available through an open call for proposals process, including:
SWIFT CURRENT AND AREA
• $1,978 - Canadian National Institute for the Blind (Swift Current Area)
To provide regular virtual check-ins with clients and adapt programming to continue and reduce isolation and loneliness by clients who are blind and partially sighted.
• $3,370 - Southwest Homes Inc.
To provide support services and transportation for medical treatments and appointments for individuals with an intellectual disability in the Swift Current community as community transportation is not an option due to the high risk associated individuals.
• $3,000 - Shaunavon Food Bank Inc.
To increase food supply, which will allow the existing programming to meet the increased demand and better serve neighboring rural communities.
• $6,652 - Spinal Cord Injury of Saskatchewan (Swift Current Area)
To help seniors navigate and combat social isolation, mental fatigue and socialization reduction through telephone check-ins, technology support, etc. for seniors living with physical disabilities.
Total Number of Projects Funded: 4
Total Amount of Funding for All Projects: $15,000
The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) provides grants and contributions for projects that help improve the well-being of seniors and foster their social inclusion. To provide immediate essential services to seniors impacted by COVID-19, the Government of Canada is providing $9 million under the NHSP to be distributed through United Way Canada network. These funds will help organizations providing support to seniors dealing with the impact of COVID-19.
For over 60 years, United Way Regina has been working to positively impact the lives of vulnerable children, youth, and their families in our community by identifying and
addressing barriers. More recently, they expanded their service area to provide support to the communities of Swift Current and Moose Jaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.