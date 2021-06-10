On Wednesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 17 at 7 p.m. each evening at the Lions and Strathcona Island Parks in Medicine Hat, the Riparian Areas Rock! Series will feature The Berm Walk.
One of the best trails in Medicine Hat runs through Lions and Strathcona Island Parks along the berm
and nearby riparian zone. If you have not experienced the trail from the berm, this is a great
occasion to do so. The height of the berm provides an awesome tree top view of the surrounding area.
But what about the riparian zone? Well, riparian zones along rivers, creeks, and wetlands are some
of the most critical habitats for prairie wildlife and plants and provide several key functions for us as
well.
Both spaces emphasize the complexity and beauty of our river from above and within the flood plain.
Because of Covid-19, we are asking interested parties to register by phoning us through our Nature Line (403) 529-6225; available slots for the event will be limited. The meeting location will be provided to those who register. To make sure there is ample opportunity for Hatters to join us, we are offering 2 walks. Both will be in the evening and last about 1 hour.
Our project is supported through a grant from the Land Stewardship Centre of Canada (landstewardship.org). The LSC works with the public to help improve understanding of healthy
ecosystems, supports grass-roots community stewardship efforts, and encourages the
development of practices and policies that support sustainable resource use. The Interpretive Program has worked on several important projects funded by the LSC.
For more information about this or any of our programs, please check out our website (www.natureline.info) or Facebook page (Police Point Park); Park Interpreter Marty Drut or Ian Langill; (403) 529-6225; mhip@natureline.info
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.