One can easily get stuck in the daily grind of work, kids, and daily routines. It’s not until we get sick that we are forced to remove ourselves from our daily routines (or in this case a pandemic) that we have to re-evaluate our daily self care rituals that keep us balanced and healthy in body, mind, and spirit.
Keeping our home spaces clean and healthy are crucial through this time, and spiritual practices can be very healing in the form of prayer and smudge, and aid in mental health and well being.
Smudge is traditional medicinal plants that are dried and burned. Our Indigenous Elders have taught us that Smudge is not only used in prayer but can help cleanse and purify houses or spaces, bless objects and is used in ceremony.
Sage is one of medicinal plants used in Smudge. Sage has anti-bacterial properties that can clean the air whether burned or used as an essential oil in an aromatherapy humidifier. It’s always good to use a therapeutic grade essential oil from a reputable supplier.
Our Elders teach us a concept through a circle that has four quadrants called the medicine wheel. For a person to be healthy they have to look after the areas of the physical, emotional, mental, and the spiritual being. Life is all about finding that ongoing balance, and it too will change with the seasons of your life.
Being mindful in this pandemic means to find the time to eat healthy, enjoy a hobby, get some sunshine, and exercise your spiritual practice. Taking a walk outside and spending time in nature aids in physical, emotional, spiritual, mental health and well being. Find some time in your day and take a break, enjoy a hobby, and get some outdoor time. It’s never too late to start something new and create a better mind and body connection.
Tawnya Crowshoe is a South Zone Indigenous Hospital Liaison who works in the Indigenous Health Program. She can be reached via e-mail: Tawnya.Crowshoe@ahs.ca
