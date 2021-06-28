Taber Communities in Bloom invites everyone to tour our lovely Taber yards and gardens.
Take a self-guided tour and enjoy a delicious lunch at the Heritage Inn Season’s Cafe at your leisure on Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m..
Lunch tickets will be honoured until closing on Saturday.
Tickets - $15 includes lunch @ Season’s Cafe, can be purchased at Heritage Inn, Pharmasave, Johnson’s or Home Hardware.
