Taber hosts a tour Saturday

Taber Communities in Bloom invites everyone to tour our lovely Taber yards and gardens. 

Take a self-guided tour and enjoy a delicious lunch at the Heritage Inn Season’s Cafe at your leisure on Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m..  

Lunch tickets will be honoured until closing on Saturday.  

Tickets - $15 includes lunch @ Season’s Cafe, can be purchased at Heritage Inn, Pharmasave, Johnson’s or Home Hardware.

