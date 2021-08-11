The Swift Current Museum has started a new kids club named after a familiar long-time resident of the permanent exhibition.
Ranger the bison is a prominent feature in the museum’s permanent collection of natural history specimens and cultural objects.
The museum is hosting a 70th birthday celebration for Ranger on Aug. 17, which will also be an opportunity for children to sign up to become members of the new Ranger’s Kids Club.
Corla Rokochy, the visitor services attendant and Main Street Swift Current coordinator at the museum, said the kids club is a new initiative and the museum decided to host this event before children return to school.
“Ranger has been a long-standing resident of the Swift Current Museum for 70 years this year,” she noted. “We wanted to celebrate his impact on the museum and the community. … So we thought we'll celebrate while the kids are out of school and people were able to come as a family.”
The celebration on Aug. 17 is a drop-in event throughout the day and there will be treats, prizes, draws and other surprises.
“We're open from 9 to 5, and people are just welcome to stop by,” she said. “We're going to have some draws and some specials in the gift shop.”
This will not be the first time the museum is hosting a birthday celebration for Ranger. There was also a party on his 50th birthday.
“We were wrestling with whether to call it an anniversary or a birthday, because he's been with the museum for 70 years,” she said. “I think his name became Ranger on the 50th birthday. They had a contest and some children entered different names and they picked Ranger then.”
Generations of children and families became familiar with Ranger, which is a prominent feature of the museum’s exhibition about the region’s natural history.
“They say we came and saw the bison on our school trip and people that are almost as old as Ranger remember him from their school field trips,” Rokochy said.
The museum’s logo features a bison, which is related to Ranger and the importance of bison in the natural history of the grasslands and as part of First Nations culture.
The museum has been signing up members to the new Ranger’s Kids Club since early August. Club membership is free and comes with various benefits, including monthly specials and a special acknowledgement during their birthday month.
“Every month we'll have a special, maybe it's a discount on puzzles or a discount on books,” she explained. “To sign up they're getting a free t-shirt while the quantities last, and we're asking kids what their birthday month is. Then we'll send them a little e-mail and have something for them to come to the museum for their birthday month to celebrate their birthday.”
Club members who sign up during August will also be entered into a draw for a bison soft toy that will take place after the Labour Day long weekend.
According to Rokochy the new kids club is part of the museum’s ongoing efforts to connect with the community and provide engaging programming, including to youth.
“Kids have always loved coming to the museum, whether with their families or school trips,” she said. “There's always been engaging activities and tours for them. So this is just a continuation and we want kids to feel like this is a special place where they can come and be part of a special club, and that they're always welcome here to learn and enjoy.”
Eye Spy is an activity that has become quite popular at the museum. Children receive a sheet with images providing them clues to finding items in the museum’s collection. There has been positive feedback from parents about this activity.
“Quite a few parents have said the kids spend a lot more time going in circles and looking at everything, where other times they might just walk through and not notice as many things,” she mentioned. “So they said it really directs their eyes.”
Another interesting attraction is a wind tunnel, which is a large tube with a fan at the bottom to create a strong movement of air that lifts miniature parachute toys into the air.
“It's a really tall tube and we have to plug it in and make it work,” she explained. “So when the kids come, usually the last thing they do just before they leave is to see these parachuters go up the wind tunnel, because we talk about the wind turbines here in the museum and so we just show the kids the wind.”
Conversations about wind and parachutes might lead to discussions about airplanes, and an opportunity to share information with children about the history of the local airfield. They can then also watch the museum’s video about the use of the airfield to train pilots during the Second World War.
Children can learn about creatures living in the Swift Current Creek during their visit to the museum.
“Adults are really interested in that one too,” she said. “We have panels that show all the bugs and creatures that live in the Swift Current Creek and then you can go over to the aquarium. Our summer student has fished creatures out of the creek and they live there. So they can look at the panels and read about what creatures are there and then there's a little check list of which ones you can see. So that one has been really popular.”
An animal detective activity helps to connect children with items on display in the museum’s collection. They are asked to find an animal larger than they are, another animal smaller than they are, and then to identify an animal their parents would not allow them to have as a pet.
The museum’s goal is to make learning fun and interactive for children, and feedback from younger visitors have been positive.
“We've had lots of kids coming in and say how much fun they're having here,” Rokochy said. “So it's just to get the kids to engage and to make it feel fun and something special for them, and then they come back and they remember it. We've had kids travelling from Calgary to Regina with their grandparents and they said let's stop in again, because they enjoyed it so much.”
Updates and more details about the upcoming 70th birthday party for Ranger the bison will be posted on the Swift Current Museum’s social media platforms. For more information or enquiries about the kids club, call the museum at 306-778-2775.
