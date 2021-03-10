Swift Current Ag & Ex administrators announced Friends of the Fair 50/50 Raffle to help its immediate financial needs but to also grow and secure its future for generations to come. Starting March 10, you will have a chance to win up to $50,000 on July 3.
Today the Ag & Ex is launching the Friends of the Fair 50/50 Raffle. The Swift Current Agricultural & Exhibition Association is dedicated to the community. The Exhibition exists to grow and develop the agricultural, social, and cultural sectors throughout our entire region.
The Swift Current Ag & Ex maintains a strong commitment to recognize the importance of education, entertainment, exhibitions, and agricultural programs to Swift Current. Through children and youth focused events like Discover the Farm, Junior Stockman’s event, 4-H, Kiddies day Parade, as well as culture and heritage programs like Doc’s Town.
“The association provides family entertainment, exhibitions, annual Swift Current Frontier Days, and historical education. We create a community where people can gather, connect, educate, and find resources that are relevant and accessible. We want to ensure we can continue to offer essential programming that honor our agricultural roots.” Reads the Ag and Ex statement. “As a society that relies on the fundraising income from our shows and exhibitions to put on quality educational and community focused events, we have found this last year particularly difficult. We still have all the regular expenses, as well as costs of our community events (both physical and virtual programming) with little to no regular funding and support. “
The support will be used to assist the Swift Current Ag & Ex with the current financial shortfalls, ensuring the sustainability of the operations of our events and facilities we manage.
They would also like to give back by establishing enhanced youth programs and scholarships to ensure our next generation can have the means to learn and enjoy.
This campaign will be focused on: Recovery, Sustainability, Youth Programming & Events
*online tickets sales can be purchased if physically located in the City of Swift Current and surrounding area.
To Help support Your fair -purchase tickets at https://swiftcurrentex5050.ca/ or call our office at 306-773-2944.
