After a difficult year of having just about every one of their plans and events shutdown, the Swift current Ag & Ex is focusing on the positives after their annual general meeting that was held on Tuesday night.
The mandate of Swift Current Ag & Ex: a non-profit organization with a mandate to provide service to and enhance the life of residents of the community and the region in the areas of agriculture, entertainment, education, sport and culture. Any successful organization needs a strong foundation to build on year after year.
Through the expertise of all our volunteers, Board of Directors, and staff 2020 “Spirit of the West Past & Present” we had a successful year despite setbacks and challenges of Covid 19 restrictions and a financial loss of $53,884. This does not just affect us, but our entire communities, who look to us for social, mental, and economic stimulation throughout the year. Even though a pandemic and restricted budget we continued to have a busy year in 2020.
We had great entertainment & activities planned it was proving to be an exciting year at the fair for sure. As with most of the events for the Ag and Ex Association this past year, Frontier Days 2020 proved to be vastly different from years gone by. We set into motion a Virtual Frontier Days program. With our first-ever summer of social distancing we still celebrated the 82nd year of Frontier Days. We wanted to engage the community, to have fun, be creative and have the community participate from home. We wanted to ensure the community remained safe but also have some fun while sheltering. Frontier Days provided a memorable, yet online, experience in 2020. Our virtual fair included contests, competitions, entertainment, and food to bring the fair-experience to the community. The virtual edition of Frontier
Days kept us all busy with research, social media, and online posts. Statistically speaking, we felt it was a success with both physical and online participation drawing far more than expected traffic. Online participation alone was well over 20,000 hits.
Step into Spring Tradeshow was held March 13, 14, & 15th as the very last event hosted by the Ag and Ex before the Countries lockdown. Just days before the full lockdown, the show went on as scheduled.
The Tradeshow was our first taste of what the pandemic would bring us, and just days before the event, we went to work trying to come up with plans to keep people safe. Under the direction of Public health extra sanitation & extra handwash stations were distributed around the buildings. Posters and informational material were put up to help the public take all the right precautions. Little did we know that all this would become the “normal” for the next year to come. Overall, the show was a success, even though the strange time we faced. We sent out a survey for vendors to fill out and collected them at the end of the show. Despite the pandemic, the overall feeling of the show was positive, and we had many new vendors this year and the reviews of both old and new merchants gave us all a very encouraging boost. We would like to thank all the business who participated and attendees for the continued interest & support.
“Discover the Farm: A Farm Facts Experience’ was to be held on April 22-24, 2020 at the Stockade Building, Kinetic Park, the two-day interactive program, now in its Ninth year, is offered to school age children from Kindergarten to Grade 6.
While our planning and programming was all in place, with a full complement of students and school signed up for the event, we were forced to make the difficult decision to cancel for 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
This was an unfortunate turn of events, but necessary as we pressed on towards the future and made plans for the 2021 Discover the Farm which is proceeding completely Virtual presented to school across the South West scheduled for April 22-23, 2021. Next year, we hope to plan a physical event once again.
Our Frontier Days Ambassador of 2019 was Jenny Hattum and carried on the reins for 2020, her greatest passion is the Western lifestyle and the sense of community. Jenny shared her agricultural story of being a rancher, farmer, and cowgirl. We thank Jenny, for her spirit of enthusiasm and positive outreach during virtual Frontier Days. We are proud to encourage our youth with scholarship funds as they represent the prairie way of life. We will be continuing on with the Ambassador program for 2021 & applications will be available soon.
While our planning and programming was all in place for another successful year at Doc’s Town in 2020, the Heritage Village doors to the public were closed due to the pandemic. However, without the many visitors, tourists, volunteers, and student workers for the summer on site, we still needed to forge ahead. The Ag and Ex Staff took the opportunity to do some much-needed upkeep and maintenance throughout the working Museum. One of the highlights of the summer was a documentary/promotional video which was filmed and produced by Rousseaux Creative with funding from Sask Lotto and Saskatchewan Tourism. The virtual tour was hosted by our Program director Beryl Robinson. Beryl went from building to building giving a virtual tour and walk through of history. This has proven to be an excellent video and has been shared all over our province and Canada. Another highlight was the expansion of the Implement shop at a cost of $47,800 that will provide storage for the Steamer. This addition was approved in 2019 with money raised by the Doc’s Town Committee.
As restrictions lifted in the fall we were able to host Ranchman’s’ Ridin & Recitin & Junior Stockman’s on a small scale. We were able to host, the Cattle Pen, Junior Stockman’s, and a small Heavy Horse show. Participants were very excited to be able show their cattle and Heavy Horse Teams after a very long summer of lockdown.
As we embark on 2021 it is still unknown what the future for our industry will look like, but that will not stop us all from continuing to plan and imagine our events even if they look a bit different. With plans for a vaccine rolling out through the next few months we can only hope it will bring us all some peace and continued optimism for the year. The optimism it will bring for a return to some normalcy in our daily lives for our organizations and to our events. Although we have no way of knowing when that will be it is important that we continue to fight through the challenges we are
facing daily and not to give up hope. We all love what we do, if we did not it would be easy enough to choose a path with less resistance. But we have all chosen to tough it out through this pandemic.
In closing and suffering a financial loss in 2020 and projected loss of over $100,000 in 2021 we are planning fundraising initiatives. One of the South West’s longest running non-profit organizations our Ag Society, has played and continues to play an influential role in the development and growth of Agriculture, Tourism, Culture, and the Swift Current and area economy. We provide high quality education, celebration of heritage, exhibitions, and entertainment to our great South West and the City of Swift Current. These activities benefit many organizations, individuals, cultural, heritage and educational activities as well as support a wide variety of additional non-profit, sporting, and agriculture organizations including our communities beloved ‘Doc’s Town.’ As our society continues to face the challenges of the global pandemic compounding the economic crisis, our Agricultural Society must continue to positively influence the communities we serve. Our facilities, programs, and events do more than provide a good time. They drive the economy, keep citizens engaged, improve physical and mental wellbeing, and most of all, provide hope.
In prior years we have been able to do all these things and more through key fundraising events such as the Step into Spring Tradeshow and Frontier Days. As we do not qualify for a lot of the Federal or provincial funding, we will be launching fundraising initiatives to help carry us forward. We are graciously asking for your support. However large or small your support will create cash flow now for the Swift Current Ag & Ex to continue to plan and work on safe events in the future to help support our local economy. Over this last year, and an unclear year ahead, we are in danger and our future is insecure. We are at a crossroads, and we must do all we can do save this foundation of over 83 years.
As in the past our success remains ingrained in the dedication and strong support we receive from our volunteers, sponsors and staff who have committed their hearts and souls in support of our community. We would be challenged to maintain our current level of Events and Entertainment without this support, and the on-going co-operation of the City of Swift Current.
Whatever the plan will be, the very reason the Swift Current Ag & Ex Events are a success today is due to the hard work and dedication of our strong volunteer force, sponsors and staff who have committed their hearts and souls in support of our community. Through their commitment to excellence and continual growth and progress, our volunteers and staff have successfully led the city’s premier western celebration for the past 82 years in accomplishing our mission and on behalf of the Board and our great community we thank you!
Stay Tuned for our fund-raising initiatives and Frontier Days announcements.
Follow us on our social media pages Facebook: Kinetic Park, Instagram: SCAGEX
About the Swift Current Ag & Ex Chute is always open at www.swiftcurrentex.com 306-773-2944
