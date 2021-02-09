A message of love and support can put a smile on someone’s
face and bring strength during these difficult times.
Spread the love this Valentine’s Day through the Sweethearts
for Seniors campaign at Good Samaritans in Medicine Hat.
Send a personalized Valentine’s message for a small donation to a senior or individual in our care or a Good Samaritan staff member.
Visit: https://gss.org/sweethearts-for-seniors/
Please forward this e-mail or share our social media post
with friends and family that may want to send a Valentine
message to someone in our care.
*Messages must be received by February 11th to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.