Good Samaritans program

A message of love and support can put a smile on someone’s

face and bring strength during these difficult times.

Spread the love this Valentine’s Day through the Sweethearts 

for Seniors campaign at Good Samaritans in Medicine Hat.

Send a personalized Valentine’s message for a small donation to a senior or individual in our care or a Good Samaritan staff member.

Visit: https://gss.org/sweethearts-for-seniors/

Please forward this e-mail or share our social media post

with friends and family that may want to send a Valentine

message to someone in our care.

Facebook Post

Instagram Post

*Messages must be received by February 11th to ensure delivery by Valentine’s Day.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.