Stark & Marsh CPA LLP joins RSM Canada Alliance, a premier affiliation of independent accounting and consulting firms, effective February 9.
Stark & Marsh will remain Stark & Marsh. However, as an RSM Canada Alliance member, we will have access to tools, expertise, and practice management resources – including technical, marketing, business development, practice management, talent management, and career development resources. In addition,
this provides the firm with networking opportunities and dedicated services offered by RSM Canada’s vast network.
“This really is the best of both worlds for our firm,” commented Elden Moberg, Stark & Marsh CEO and Partner. “We are able to maintain our independence, while still having access to the resources of a large, successful firm.”
“This provides additional opportunities for us to serve our clients’ expanding needs, while also providing opportunities to our colleagues to assist in their development and growth.”
Stark & Marsh CPA LLP will continue to operate as a separate and independent business. Clients will continue to work with the same local teams they know and trust.
About Stark & Marsh CPA LLP
Stark & Marsh has offered accounting, tax, audit, and consulting services to farm and business owners in southern Saskatchewan for 100 years. We specialize in finding solutions to your complex tax needs, in helping farm and business owners improve profitability, and in assisting with short- or long-term planning for business transition.
About RSM
RSM, the leading global provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, announced the launch of the RSM Canada Alliance on November 26, 2018 – a first-of-its-kind in the Canadian financial industry.
RSM’s purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today’s ever-changing business environment.
RSM Canada LLP provides public accounting services and is the Canadian member firm of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 43,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM Alberta LLP is a limited liability partnership and independent legal entity that provides public accounting services. RSM Canada Consulting LP provides consulting services and is an affiliate of RSM US LLP, a member firm of RSM International. For more information visit rsmcanada.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.
