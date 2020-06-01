A new Alberta Health Services campaign aims to highlight empowerment and increase awareness about positive things happening around the province.
Health is in My Hands makes use of 11-by 8-inch posters, each with a different positive message. People can download the posters through the Alberta Health Services (AHS) website: www.ahs.ca and search for ahs.ca/healthisinmyhands.
The messages include phrases such as “I am Grateful,” “I am Resilient” and “I am Brave” at the top of the poster and, on the bottom, a space is provided for the participant to write what they’re grateful for, how they are resilient or why they are brave. The signs also provide short, simple messages on how to foster connection, activity and healthy eating.
Albertans are encouraged to print the posters that resonate with them, fill in the blank(s) according to how they take their health into their own hands, and upload a selfie to their social media accounts with them holding up the sign, along with the hashtag #HealthIsInMyHands. AHS staff and leadership will be taking part and posting their own selfies. Photos will be showcased on AHS social media accounts.
Posters can also be hung in windows at home to challenge family and friends to do the same.
The Addiction and Mental Health Prevention and Promotion team in AHS South Zone developed the campaign.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.