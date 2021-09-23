On Sept. 14, RCMP officers and employees in the Southern Alberta District built a teepee on the corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Highland Park Way N.E., Airdrie (across from the Airdrie RCMP Detachment).
The teepee took approximately three hours to build. Once completed, Elder Jackson Wesley from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation, who is also a member of the RCMP Chaplaincy Program, preformed a Smudging ceremony inside the teepee.
Southern Alberta District RCMP police several Indigenous communities on Treaty 7 Territory including the Siksika, Piikani, and Stoney Nakoda First Nations. The Teepee was purchased by the Southern Alberta District RCMP for use by the RCMP Detachments in various events and ceremonies in southern Alberta.
The first event will be a ceremony the morning of Sept.30, 2021, to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Due to the current public health restrictions, the ceremony will not be open to the public.
With the exception of the morning of Sept. 30, 2021, the teepee will be open for viewing until the end of September and members of the public are encouraged to visit.
