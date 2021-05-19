There has never been a better time to explore the beauty of Southeast Alberta.
The area houses a number of beautiful, unique attractions that are well worth visiting, and a number of camping spots perfect for outdoor explorers.
Just 45 minutes from the city, Elkwater Cabins are a great place for families to escape over a weekend.
Wake up to the morning sunshine and bird song in secluded settings. Feel like you are the only ones around for miles. Get a taste of adventure in the comfort of a cabin. Horseshoe Canyon is a mere 200 metres away along a wooded path. Standing there, at 1,400 metres elevation the hills and trees melt away below your feet, exposing Alberta’s endless prairie.
Sitting on the South Saskatchewan River, roughly 100 kilometres from Medicine Hat is Sandy Point Park.
The drive up is Canadian Badlands at its finest, with much of the trip filled with hypnotic Alberta Prairie. Suddenly ranchers’ fields and virgin prairie drop away as you descend into the valley. Along the riverbank is a sleepy little campground, a great place to spend the night. Sandy Point Park is the perfect base point for any canoe or fishing trip.
Sitting just south of Bow Island, 40 Mile Park has become one of Southern Alberta’s favourite boating, fishing and RVing locations. The sites are big, the boat launch can handle dozens of vehicles, and the reservoir is big enough for everyone to get on the water.
For those not looking to travel too far from their city, Gas City Campground is the perfect getaway spot.
The 97-spot campground sits just minutes from the Trans-Canada Highway, and is just minutes from one of the best views of Medicine Hat’s river valley.
For those looking for peace and quiet at what feels like their own private fishing hole, Cavan Lake is an oasis. Just 20 minutes out of the city, it is Ideal for the fisherman or anyone looking to set up camp and relax, you can choose from large sites in well-treed loop surrounding a playground and open park.
Sitting in the Greenhouse Capital of the Prairies is Redcliff Campground. The Campground is two blocks from the town’s downtown, offering the opportunity to restock supplies. For convenience and price, few places can compete with Redcliff Campground.
