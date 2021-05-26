A project at Shaunavon Public School provides an opportunity to Grade 7 students to be creative and develop their entrepreneurial skills.
Create Night is an entrepreneur craft show that offers items for sale to the public made by the Grade 7 class at the school.
Shaunavon Public School teacher Shelby Carlson and students Mason Fauser, Chloe Lingenfelter and Lyndon Ross made a virtual presentation about Create Night during a regular Chinook School Division board meeting, May 10.
Carlson got the idea for a student-centered entrepreneurship project after helping out her parents at a craft show, where she was impressed by all the vendors.
“I was very inspired by all the entrepreneurship skills, and so I figured why can't I bring this into my classroom and start this with my students,” she recalled.
Create Night promotes project-based learning, because students identify and create their own products to sell at the craft show.
“My goal going into this project was mainly student engagement, getting students hooked on learning and bringing their passions to life,” she said. “It is a student-driven assignment. So they pick their product, they are able to gear it towards what they enjoy and thrive from that. It’s curriculum based, so it's across curricular activities.”
At the start of the process the class will discuss the criteria for producing a successful Create Night item, such as the quality of the product, the items required to make a product, the cost of supplies, and their target market.
“We'll talk a lot about what they want to create and what is wanted by the community,” she said.
Students will then plan and create their proposal. They need to include a breakdown of costs, the amount of the loan needed to purchase supplies, and their projected profits after paying back the loan.
“So once students have created their proposal, they need to get approved for a loan,” she explained. “Loans are approved after administration or the SCC has gone through a questioning process with them. We have had students turned away in the past just to go and refine their proposal and think through what the profits are going to be and if their budget is appropriate or not. This is mimicking getting a loan in the real world, which I think is a great skill for each of these students to have.”
There is also a clear financial commitment from the students, because they sign a contract in which they undertake to carry out some tasks at the schools if they are unable to pay back their loans.
According to Carlson this entire process has relevance to various aspects of the school curriculum. There is a clear connection to mathematics, because they have do determine the cost of products, create a budget and determine their potential profits.
“We talk about the time that they've invested into the product as well so that they are able to see that their work does cost money and putting that effort in should make them money in the long run,” she said.
Various outcomes of the practical and applied arts curriculum will be met, depending on the nature of each student’s project. It is also relevant to arts education, because many students will use their artistic skills to carry out their projects. The entire process will help students to strengthen their English language art skills, for example through the creation of the loan proposal and communication to promote and sell their products during the Create Night event.
Create Night also has wider benefits, because it promotes parent engagement. Parents get involved with helping students during the process, for example to find materials to use or to provide them with tools. The school benefits from the additional community involvement associated with Create Night.
“This has been huge,” she said. “The first year that we did this, we were able to rent a space in the Wickenheiser Centre to show off the students projects. This year it's a little bit different, just because of COVID. We are renting out a space in the Christmas and More Store. That way anybody can go in during the store hours and look at the students' products and hopefully purchase them.”
Carlson’s goal has also been to support local businesses through this initiative, by trying to obtain materials required by students for their products from a local source.
“So whatever I can get from Shaunavon, I try and pick up the supplies here so that we're supporting local and helping Shaunavon thrive,” she said.
Profits made from the sale of items made by students for Create Night are split between a year-end trip for students and a legacy project. In past years the funds towards the legacy project were used to purchase a water bottle fill station, hockey nets, and additional Chromebooks. A year-end student trip will not be possible this year due to the pandemic, but an alternative way will be considered to use this money to the benefit of the students.
“We're still looking for a way that this profit gets to go and be spend on the students and give them the best opportunity as they leave the school and head to the high school,” she said.
The three students participating in the virtual presentation spoke about their projects and how they are benefitting from the Create Night initiative.
Mason Fauser made blanket ladders with tools borrowed from his parents. His dad also helped by cutting the wood for his project. He learned how to balance a budget and he also realized it is important to make a quality product that will appeal to buyers.
“I think this experience makes us more aware of what is coming later in life,” he said. “Eventually we will start having to pay off loans and stay on budgets.”
Chloe Lingenfelter made jars of slime. She learned that it might be necessary to try different recipes or different ways to make a product presentable.
“If I had to start my own business, I feel like this project would helped me out,” she said. “It would have helped me out by me already knowing the importance of how to make a proposal for a loan. I know now that you need to include all the small details for the loan to work out fine.”
Lyndon Ross made wine racks from wooden pallets, which he found with assistance from his grandfather. His dad also helped him to cut some of the wood.
“I have learned that ordinary objects that you see everywhere can be put to good use,” he said. “I got my pallets for free and after I cut, sand and stain them, I make $30.”
He also learned that a project will not always work out as planned, because the wood stain turned out darker than he expected. He was not planning to become an entrepreneur, but he felt the skills learned during his project will be useful elsewhere.
“Some of the skills I have picked up during this project include time management, using materials wisely, planning and executing well, and creativity,” he said. “Every single one of those skills are useful in more than just the business world.”
Board members were impressed with the presentation and the overall benefits of the Create Night initiative at Shaunavon Public School. Susan Mouland said she is an entrepreneur and it was exciting to see these skills being taught in school. Ken Duncalfe is also a long-time entrepreneur and he felt students will benefit from their experience.
“There's some very valuable lessons you guys have learned through this and this is the most exciting project I've seen,” he said.
