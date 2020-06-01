In case you haven’t been driving much lately, here’s a gentle reminder from your friends at SGI: distracted driving is still against the law.
That’s not “the new normal.” It’s just “the normal.”
“The June Traffic Spotlight on distracted driving coincides with Saskatchewan gradually re-opening; drivers can expect more traffic, along with greater numbers of motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians taking advantage of the nicer weather,” said Penny McCune, Chief Operating Officer of the Auto Fund. “We encourage drivers to keep their focus on the road by avoiding their phones and other distractions.”
Feb. 1 may seem like a lifetime ago, but that’s when Saskatchewan’s penalties for distracted driving increased significantly.
In these uncertain times, here’s one thing to be absolutely certain of: holding, viewing, using, or manipulating a handheld cellphone while operating a motor vehicle will result in a $580 ticket, along with four demerits for a first-time offender, with even stiffer fines for repeat offences. That also applies to anyone getting a ticket for driving without due care and attention.
Distracted driving is one of the leading factors in collisions, injuries and fatalities on Saskatchewan roads. We’ve all spent the last several months looking out for each other. Let’s maintain that mindset when we get in the driver’s seat.
