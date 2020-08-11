Four student summer employees at SEAWA were honored recently with a small order-in pizza lunch in the SEAWA Gallery at the Arcade Plaza on Third Street in Downtown Medicine Hat.
The students were employed this summer to further the riparian restoration projects started by SEAWA three years ago. Three of the students leave mid- August to return to their studies in environmental sciences.
It's been a hectic summer, just like the previous summers, primarily taking care of 900 shrubs and trees to keep them alive and thriving in the challenging conditions of a semi-arid climate. Plant care work consisted of weekly watering (but twice a week during a heat warning period), twice a week hand-weeding close to the plants and motorized weeding farther away from plants, installation of plant protection cages, application of wood chip mulch, and spraying of organic fungicides.
Additional work has been on the applied research being conducted: the application of experimental treatments and data collection for three experiments on the cultural control of leafy spurge, and an experiment on the control of reed canary grass.
This summer's project highlight was the riparian field tour on July 29 at Seven Persons Creek by TWP Rd 104. A lot of work went into the preparation of the site for this event. This was an educational opportunity for attendees as well as for the riparian restoration team.
The entire riparian restoration team this 2020 season consisted of five: Alexi Nelson, Summer Restoration Assistant. She returns to Lethbridge College this fall. She is pursuing a degree in Applied Science in Ecosystem Management.
Hannah Sabatier, Summer Restoration Assistant. She returns to the University of Manitoba this fall. She is pursuing a degree in Ecology.
Larry Paik is studying for an Environmental Reclamation Technician diploma at Medicine Hat College. He has been our on call contractor for all the heavy physical and mechanized work in riparian restoration, and whenever we needed an extra pair of hands to complete field tasks on time during the entire summer. He is taking a break from school this fall to avail a job opportunity in the oilsands.
Ben White, Watershed Stewardship Intern. He is the team lead. He recently completed his Environmental Reclamation Technician Diploma from the Medicine Hat College. Ben also did his practicum last summer with the SEAWA riparian restoration projects.
Marilou Montemayor - In addition to being SEAWA's Executive Director, Marilou took direct responsibility as the Project Manager, Riparian Specialist, and principal investigator (applied research) for the riparian restoration projects.
Everyone in this team performed fieldwork.
Learn more about SEAWA and the watershed at SEAWA.ca/newsletters and about the student employees at this site: http://seawa.ca/about-seawa/seawa-management-team/
A new display at the SEAWA Gallery features local artwork inspired by “Riparian Plants and Scenes”. The gallery is open by appointment. To book a time for your family or small group, phone 403-878-5973, or contact SEAWA at 403-580-8980 or executive@seawa.ca
