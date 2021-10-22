Swift Current Ag and Ex. gets some help due to August concert

Pictured during the cheque presentation are concert coordinators Gord Frank (at left) and Carol Beyer (at right) with Swift Current Ag and Ex Manager Tracey Stevenson (centre).

Bumper to Bumper and the Robertson Family Group along with all their friends have announced a donation of $8,000 to the Swift Current Agricultural and Exhibition Association.

The donation is the result of Taking it to the Streets 2021, an outdoor fundraising concert held at Kinetic Park, Aug. 14. The event featured performances by Mitch Larock and the 4:54 Band and the legendary Stampeders classic rock band in a COVID-19 safe environment.

This was the third year Taking it to the Streets was held and next year's concert will take place Aug. 20. 

