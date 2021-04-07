The SaskAbilities Swift Current branch will use a new grant to support 10 women to attend fitness classes.
It received a grant of $2,500 from the Canadian Women & Sport WISE Fund, which provides grant funding to organizations and initiatives to create equitable opportunities for women and girls to participate and lead in sport.
Kim Furey, the program senior supervisor at SaskAbilities Swift Current, appreciated the funding support from Canadian Women & Sport.
“We're so happy to be named one of only 45 organizations across Canada to receive this funding from the Canadian Women & Sport,” she said. “It was so nice. This is a new source of funding for SaskAbilities. So we received $2,500 and that's going to go towards supporting 10 women experiencing disability to be able to attend and connect with some in-person group fitness classes right here in Swift Current.”
Canadian Women and Sport has awarded $250,000 in grants through its WISE Fund since 2004 to address a lack of funding to provide sport opportunities for women and girls.
Sport organizations and community organizations, university and college sport programs, schools, and non-profit organizations can apply annually for grants from the WISE Fund.
“We're thankful to the Canadian Women & Sport for the opportunity to bring this well-being opportunity to women experiencing disability within our community,” she said.
SaskAbilities Swift Current is always looking at potential grant opportunities to support their activities and initiatives for individuals with disabilities in the community.
“These additional sources of funding just open up opportunity and different creative ways of thinking of what we can do right here in Swift Current,” she said.
It takes a real team effort for SaskAbilities Swift Current to identify and apply for grant opportunities that are available through different organizations.
“It's word of mouth, it's checking on different social media platforms, it's digging in and seeing where other organizations have received funding,” she said. “This one I believe came to me through social media. Our team is always looking for different sources of funding. So it's definitely a group effort when it comes to finding those streams of funding.”
She noted this grant from the WISE Fund will also have a wider benefit locally, because a portion of the funds will be used to pay for fitness classes at a local establishment.
“So we're going to be able to pay a registration fee or a class fee for these women to be able to attend, and part of attending a fitness group is also having the right attire,” she explained. “You can't do yoga in jeans, for example. So if they need a pair of sweat pants or leggings or a pair of runners to go in and be able to participate we can also provide that for these women as well.”
The intention is to use the grant in the fall, because people tend to spend more time outdoors during the summer and it becomes more challenging to remain active when colder weather arrives in the fall.
“I'm anticipating an eight-week program and then the option for them to have some classes paid for so they can go independently afterwards as well,” she said.
According to Furey it is important to SaskAbilities to offer physical activities as part of the program opportunities at the branch.
“It's so important, especially with the last year that we've all had where we've maybe been indoors a little bit more, and having a holistic view of fitness and health,” she said. “All of that combine to make you a stronger person, both physically and mentally, by having connections with others, connections with community, and then you throw in the physical well-being that comes along from participating and getting some sunshine and getting your heart rate up is a win-win and definitely a nice, holistic view to support people.”
They can encounter different challenges to provide physical activities to individuals, including lack of space and not having appropriate attire for activities. They have been able to continue providing opportunities for physical activity during the pandemic.
“We've really adapted nicely and we've been offering physical and wellness programmes throughout the pandemic, even remotely,” she said. “We've done yoga, Zumba, and chair yoga, and we've also done walks in the community remotely. So you might walk around your neighbourhood with your cellphone connected to a group of others who are walking on maybe their treadmill or in their home remotely. We've been creative in how we're trying to increase and have people still do those physical activities in the time when we were told to stay home.”
They have also been offering in-person activities since then, but in a safe way in accordance with public health protocols, for example floor curling, visits to the parks and participating in the City of Swift Current’s Walking for Wellness program. The intention is also to offer the physical activity program to the 10 women in the fall through in-person classes, but it will depend on the COVID-19 situation at the time.
