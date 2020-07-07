The SaskAbilities branch in Swift Current has received a generous donation of $1,000 from JAG Projects, a landscaping business in the city.
The donation will help to offset the costs of purchases related to health and safety planning for SaskAbilities clients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
