Swift Current wheelchair racer Madison Lawrence was the top individual fundraiser for Ability Bowl 2020. She raised a total of $2,335 and completed 2,400 metres around the track at Swift Current Comprehensive High School on Sept. 10 as a commitment to wheelchair race one metre for every dollar pledged for SaskAbilities. She is pictured with her sister Elise, who ran alongside Madison for a good portion of the six laps around the track.