Another year has passed by and despite some serious challenges, we are still in the harvesting spirit! The Mustard Seed Medicine Hat is blessed to host the 2nd annual Harvest TakeAway event, teaming up with local talent to feed your family, warm your heart, and help support individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty in our city.
Harvest TakeAway goes Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Mustard Seed Community Centre 503 A Allowance Ave S.E.
Register for $20 and takeaway a locally inspired hearty vegetable soup kit with the option to purchase freshly baked goods from our generous supporters Redcliff Bakery and Tim Hortons. Once you’ve scheduled a safe pick-up time, plan to spend some time at our farmers market where we will be hosting incredible local vendors!
Media are welcome to join us on location for interviews and photography. Our charitable sponsors, Redcliff Bakery, Tim Hortons, Premium Sausage, Davis GMC Buick, Gouw Quality Onions, Perry Farms, Slacks Market Garden, Rosedale Hutterite Colony, Jenner Hutterite Colony, Brewmaster Wholesale Foods, Superstore Canada, Sobeys, Harvest Hills Care Calgary, and UFCW 401, are the reason we’re able to make this fundraiser happen. For more information about this event, visit TheSeed.ca/harvest
The Mustard Seed is a Christian non-profit organization that has been caring for individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty since 1984. Operating in five cities across Alberta and British Columbia, The Mustard Seed is a supportive haven where people can have their physical, mental, and spiritual needs met and grow toward greater health and independence. TheSeed.ca
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.