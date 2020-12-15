In response to the increased incidence of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and guidance from the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), the Provincial Court is suspending most trials, preliminary inquiries, and in-person hearings effective Monday, December 14 until Friday, January 15, 2021.
The CMHO has advised against unnecessary travel outside of home communities and reduced the maximum gathering limits. It has also increased the recommendation for distancing, where physical barriers are not present in courtrooms, to three metres.
Where the Court has contact information, it will contact parties in advance of the trial date. At that time any party to a proceeding may apply to have a matter proceed. In order for the matter to proceed the Court must be satisfied the trial can safely be held within the CMHO guidelines.
The Court continues to encourage lawyers and accused persons to appear by phone. Arrangements can be made via the local court office.
Circuit point dockets will proceed but will be conducted by phone from the permanent court location. In most instances Court parties will not travel to the communities.
This notice does not apply to the off-site traffic court dockets in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and Estevan, which will continue, as distancing measures can be maintained and travel should not be a factor. Carlyle traffic court will also proceed.
The Provincial Court is committed to maintaining access to its critical services, while ensuring the safety of all those who work in court facilities and the public who attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.