Ukrainian egg decorating kits and supplies will be available until Sunday, April 4th.
Easter is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate the season than decorating Ukrainian Eggs as a fun activity. The Interpretive Program is unable to have our usual Easter events at the Nature Centre this year; but the Nature Shop has stocked up on Ukrainian Easter egg decorating kits and supplies that can be pre-ordered.
The Nature Centre building is closed to the public however we are able to take orders over the phone and make arrangements for pick-up times. A egg decorating kit includes; 4 traditional coloured dyes, 1 locally handmade kistka, a beswax puck and instructions. This is a great kit for someone who is just starting out with Ukrainian egg decorating. If you need to top up your current supplies we also sell the dye, kistka and wax separately.
Please remember, nature is not closed during this time. We have beautiful trails for people to come and enjoy this early spring. Getting outside is always a good healthy activity. We hope to see you down here.
For more information about ordering your Ukrainian egg decoration kit, contact us through the Nature Line (403) 529-6225 or check out our website (www.natureline.info) or Facebook page (policepointpark).
CONTACT: Justine Bolen or Kat Valenzuela, Park Interpreter, MH Interpretive Program (403) 529-6225; E-mail: mhip@natureline.info
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.